ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ONE Gas by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ONE Gas by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 107,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

