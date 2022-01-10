Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $172.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

