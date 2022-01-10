Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

