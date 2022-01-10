Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $47.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $428.59 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

