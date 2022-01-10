Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $227.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.94.

CB stock opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average of $181.17. Chubb has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

