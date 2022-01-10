Morgan Stanley Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,051.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $979.50.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $892.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $924.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in BlackRock by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

