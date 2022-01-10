Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE AVNS opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

