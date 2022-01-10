Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

