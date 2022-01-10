EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Acquires $303,980.82 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 20,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $303,980.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $444.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EverQuote by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.