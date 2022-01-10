EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Acquires $303,980.82 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 20,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $303,980.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $444.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.