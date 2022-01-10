Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 7,869 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.