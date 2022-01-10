Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells 7,869 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

