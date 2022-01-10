Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $17.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $4,128,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

