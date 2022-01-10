Critical Survey: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) versus Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Glacier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.37 $6.62 million $4.50 7.50 Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 8.23 $266.40 million $3.31 17.96

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 32.62% 13.79% 1.26% Glacier Bancorp 38.78% 13.52% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

