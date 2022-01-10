Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,564,004.95 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 56,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $3,564,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00.

CDLX stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

