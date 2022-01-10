Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

