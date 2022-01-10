Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.13). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.08 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

