Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter worth $49,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exicure by 28.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.