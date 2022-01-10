Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $102.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

