RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNXT. Roth Capital began coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

RenovoRx stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86. RenovoRx has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

