Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $122.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $124.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.