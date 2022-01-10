William Blair Begins Coverage on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKIN. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

