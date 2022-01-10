Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.