Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 million, a PE ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

