Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

SUMO stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

