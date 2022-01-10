Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

