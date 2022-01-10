Critical Analysis: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and BOTS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 9.74 -$19.63 million $0.14 26.21 BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A

BOTS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLX Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19% BOTS N/A -289.67% -282.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RLX Technology and BOTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLX Technology presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 331.43%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than BOTS.

Summary

RLX Technology beats BOTS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents. The company was founded on December 30, 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

