Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.20 Million

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $721.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.00 million and the highest is $728.40 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $690.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after buying an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after buying an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after buying an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

