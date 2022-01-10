Viad (NYSE:VVI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Viad from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Viad has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $52.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $866.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after acquiring an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viad by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

