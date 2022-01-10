Stephens Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $151.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

BOOT stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

