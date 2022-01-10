B. Riley Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $12.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.86 on Friday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of RealReal by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 109,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in RealReal by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.