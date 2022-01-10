Mizuho Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $73.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

