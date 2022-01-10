Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 3,211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CCRDF stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Concordia Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.