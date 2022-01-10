Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

