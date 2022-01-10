Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,063,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 156,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

