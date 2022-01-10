UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of PATH opened at $39.20 on Thursday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

