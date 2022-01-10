Zacks Investment Research Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of PCOR opened at $71.21 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,265,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

