Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of PLMR opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,143,620. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Palomar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Palomar by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Palomar by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Palomar by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Palomar by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

