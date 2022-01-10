Critical Contrast: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) versus VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Koss and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Koss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|VIZIO
|0
|1
|11
|0
|2.92
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Koss and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Koss
|$19.55 million
|4.96
|$490,000.00
|$0.03
|354.00
|VIZIO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Koss has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.
Profitability
This table compares Koss and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Koss
|1.43%
|1.42%
|1.02%
|VIZIO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
94.5% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Koss shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Koss beats VIZIO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
