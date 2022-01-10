USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USDP opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 188.92%. Equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 54.65%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

