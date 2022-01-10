Scotiabank Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$54.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.