Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 893.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 524,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

