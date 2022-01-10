Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce sales of $385.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.26 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.08. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.