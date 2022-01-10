National Bank Financial Boosts Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target to C$1.40

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$1.40 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.47.

GSV opened at $0.42 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

