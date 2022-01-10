Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.