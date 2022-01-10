SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Separately, boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.