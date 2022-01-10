Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

SNN stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $46.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

