Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $223.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.86. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

