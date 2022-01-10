Wolfe Research Lowers Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $25.47 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

