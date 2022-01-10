Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,010.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.