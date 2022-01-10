Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Declines By 17.9%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,634,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.
