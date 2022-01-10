Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Declines By 17.9%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,634,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBNXF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

