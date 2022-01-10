Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 318.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,158.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 188.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

